WATCH: England score ANOTHER last-minute goal at Euro 2024

It was a case of deja vu all over again for England, as Gareth Southgate's men dug out yet another late, come-from-behind win at Euro 2024 to book their place in Sunday's final.

This time it was Ollie Watkins who provided the last-gasp heroics, as he latched onto a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal, before turning and slotting past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at the far past as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark.

That means in all three knockout games they have played in Germany, England have not been leading at the end of 90 minutes, but still find themselves in the Berlin final, where they will face Spain.

The clash in Dortmund had looked destined for extra-time, after a first half that saw Xavi Simons fire the Dutch ahead on seven minutes with a superb long-range strike, before Harry Kane levelled from the spot after a contentious penalty decision in which Denzil Dumfries was adjudged to have fouled the England skipper following a VAR check.

England finished the first half the stronger, before the tension levels cranked up after the break. Southgate, who has been criticised for being slow to make substitutions in Germany, rolled the dice in the 81st minute, taking off Kane and Phil Foden, who had impressed especially in the first half, in place of Palmer and Watkins, who proved to be the match winners.

Watkins' 91st-minute goal follows Jude Bellingham's sublime stoppage-time equaliser against Slovakia in a tie that was won in extra-time, which was followed by a penalty shootout win over Switzerland, with England falling behind in each match.

England are now through to a first-ever major tournament final on foreign soil on Sunday night, when they take on Spain in Berlin.

