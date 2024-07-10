WATCH: England score ANOTHER last-minute goal at Euro 2024

England left it late yet again as they booked a place in the Euro 2024 final

England striker Ollie Watkins
England striker Ollie Watkins (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a case of deja vu all over again for England, as Gareth Southgate's men dug out yet another late, come-from-behind win at Euro 2024 to book their place in Sunday's final.

This time it was Ollie Watkins who provided the last-gasp heroics, as he latched onto a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal, before turning and slotting past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at the far past as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.