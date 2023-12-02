WATCH: Hamburg's Daniel Heuer Fernandes scores one of the craziest own goals ever in derby clash against St. Pauli

Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes scored one of the most bizarre own goals in recent memory in his side's derby draw against St. Pauli on Friday.

The Portuguese goalkeeper sliced the ball into his net from close range in a horrific howler against his side's local rivals and has been mocked mercilessly online since.

Hamburg's defenders were passing the ball around at the back as St. Pauli pressed with 27 minutes on the clock and one of the centre-backs played a risky delivery across to his goalkeeper in the six-yard box.

Heuer Fernandes, who was at his back post as the pass came to him from Hamburg's right side, swung a boot at the ball in an attempted clearance, but it bobbled just before contact and he ended up slicing it spectacularly into his own net.

The Bochum-born shot-stopper looked distraught as he held the net and his team-mates shook their heads in disbelief as St. Paul's fans celebrated.

"What on earth has happened there?!" 🤯Daniel Heuer Fernandes will not want to see this one back 😲

When goalkeepers score own goals, it is usually a misjudged punch or an unfortunate bounce off the post following a free-kick or long-range shot.

This one was unbelievable, though, and has been described as one of the craziest own goals of all time.

Fortunately for Heuer Fernandes, Hamburg came back from two goals down to earn a point in the Bundesliga 2 match after his howler.

St. Pauli are top of the Bundesliga 2 after 15 rounds of matches following the 2-2 draw, with Hamburg three points behind in third place in Germany's second tier.

