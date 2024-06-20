WATCH: Harry Kane sets England ahead at Euro 2024 with a textbook Kane goal

England captain Harry Kane fired his side into the lead against Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in true poacher style.

The move started with right-back Kyle Walker bombing down the right flank before cutting back into a penalty area filled with both red and white shirts.

Bukayo Saka managed to get the first touch on the ball on the edge of the six-yard box, which proved just enough to deliver it directly to feet of England's main man to instinctively bundle it home from close range.

"Advantage England!"Harry Kane puts England in front from close range! 🥶Watch live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/chGBFmYQ4IJune 20, 2024

The opener was not the only passage of scrappiness in the early moments of the game, with the pitch at the Frankfurt Arena a key point of discussion.

At multiple times in the first-half players were taking tumbles due to the soft turf below them, something which almost injured Walker himself moments before the goal.

Commentating for BBC, Alan Shearer remarked: “Looking all over the pitch you know, it is cutting up all over!”

Many England fans calling for Jude Bellingham to be dropped deeper into midfield ahead of the game, so that Phil Foden could take up his more natural central position. Despite that, Gareth Southgate named an unchanged XI against the Danes from the team that faced Serbia at the end of last week.

The Three Lions picked up all three points from their opener in Gelsenkirchen, despite coming under intense pressure from the Serbs following Bellingham’s early goal. Another win, this time in Frankfurt against Denmark, would all but secure England’s passage into the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Southgate’s side will play their final group-stage game against Slovenia on 25 June, but will hope to approach that tie with little work left to do.

