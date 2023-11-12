WATCH: Jonjo Shelvey channels Harry Kane with wonder goal from inside own half

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has channelled Harry Kane and David Beckham by scoring an unbelievable goal from inside his own half in Turkey.

The 31-year-old joined Nottingham Forest in January, but is currently playing on loan for Turkish Super Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.

And in his eighth game for his new club, the former England international made his mark in incredible fashion.

With just five minutes on the clock against Istanbulspor, there appeared little danger as Shelvey received a short pass from team-mate Mithat Pala in the centre circle.

But the midfielder took one touch, looked up and, spotting goalkeeper David Jensen off his line, hit an inch-perfect lob from inside his own half with his right foot which beat the Dane and flew into the corner.

Jonjo Shelvey scores from the halfway line for Çaykur Rizespor!

The goal drew comparisons with Kane's recent strike for Bayern against Darmstadt, when the England captain scored from inside his own half in an 8-0 win for the Bundesliga giants, and David Beckham's memorable effort against Wimbledon.

Beckham's goal at Selhust Park has gained a whole new set of admirers after it was featured prominently in the four-part Netflix documentary on the former Manchester United and England midfielder's playing career.

Shelvey's strike on Sunday turned out to be the winner and sees Çaykur Rizespor climb to 10th place in the Super Lig, 14 points behind leaders Fenerbahce with 12 rounds completed.

Next up for Çaykur Rizespor is a trip to Antalyaspor after the international break.

