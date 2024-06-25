‘We look really basic’: Gary Neville offers scathing review of England’s first half performance against Slovenia

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville pulled no punches in his verdict of England's first half performance against Slovenia.

The Three Lions failed to silence doubts regarding their attacking prowess in the opening half, with goals once again appearing hard to come by.

Gareth Southgate's side had managed just two goals in their opening two games of Euro 2024 heading into Tuesday's clash as worry for England's long-term hopes begin to set in nationwide.

England have been largely unconvincing in Germany (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Gary Neville slams poor England showing

After another half of limp attacking play, Gary Neville went with a brutally honest approach in his half time analysis.

"What we're watching there is just a collection of single passes," Neville told ITV.

"Each player gets it [the ball] and works out what they're going to do next. There's no real in-built patterns.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

"It's all off the cuff. At international football sometimes that can happen through familiarity but you obviously still need to work on that.



"We look really basic. Honestly, we look really basic - and it's sad, because I think we're better than that. The players out there are better than that, and I also think the players we've got on the bench are better than that."

England know that a win tonight secures them a favourable draw in the kockout rounds as achieving first place in Group C would see them avoid France, Spain, Germany and Portugal in the other half of the tournament tree.

