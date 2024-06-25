‘We look really basic’: Gary Neville offers scathing review of England’s first half performance against Slovenia
Gary Neville has taken a swing another underwhelming England showing
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville pulled no punches in his verdict of England's first half performance against Slovenia.
The Three Lions failed to silence doubts regarding their attacking prowess in the opening half, with goals once again appearing hard to come by.
Gareth Southgate's side had managed just two goals in their opening two games of Euro 2024 heading into Tuesday's clash as worry for England's long-term hopes begin to set in nationwide.
Gary Neville slams poor England showing
After another half of limp attacking play, Gary Neville went with a brutally honest approach in his half time analysis.
"What we're watching there is just a collection of single passes," Neville told ITV.
"Each player gets it [the ball] and works out what they're going to do next. There's no real in-built patterns.
VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"It's all off the cuff. At international football sometimes that can happen through familiarity but you obviously still need to work on that.
"We look really basic. Honestly, we look really basic - and it's sad, because I think we're better than that. The players out there are better than that, and I also think the players we've got on the bench are better than that."
England know that a win tonight secures them a favourable draw in the kockout rounds as achieving first place in Group C would see them avoid France, Spain, Germany and Portugal in the other half of the tournament tree.
More Euro 2024 stroies
Here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.