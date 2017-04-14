Wenger unwilling to break wage structure for Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to accept Alexis Sanchez's wage demands, saying he is unwilling to put the club "in trouble" to keep the star attacker.

Sanchez's contract expires at the end of next season and he has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium, with Europe's biggest clubs – and one from the Chinese Super League – reportedly interested in the Chile international.

Wenger, whose own deal runs out at the conclusion of this campaign, is wary of destabilising his dressing room by offering the forward an excessive salary and feels Arsenal need to be careful.

"We have to consider our financial potential, to sustain the wages for the whole squad," the Frenchman said.

"You have many different opinions there. Some people tell me, 'just give him what he wants'.

"But then you cannot respect anymore the wage structure, and you put the club in trouble as well."

Sanchez has starred for Arsenal this season, although his 18 Premier League goals and nine assists have only been enough to lift his side to sixth in the table, seven points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot.

However, the 28-year-old will almost certainly snub a lucrative move to China, according to Wenger.

"Every club and every player has to make decisions. Where are your priorities? Where do you want to play?" he said.

"The first priority for top players is to play with the best players and in the best league. After that, it is not about choosing to go to China because you earn big money. You make big money in England as well.

"You have the best combination of playing at the top and big money is in England, at the moment. So, for me, China is not a debate."