West Ham fined over Adrian's reaction

By

West Ham have been fined £30,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the aftermath of Adrian's sending off against Southampton.

A number of West Ham players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he dismissed the Spanish goalkeeper for a handball outside the area 61 minutes into the Premier League clash.

Adrian was originally deemed to have denied a goalscoring opportunity, although the red card was eventually overturned following an appeal by the club.

However, West Ham admitted a charge of "failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" and have subsequently been fined.