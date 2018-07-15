West Ham seal club-record swoop for Felipe Anderson
Manuel Pellegrini has continued to splash the cash with West Ham, snaring Brazil international Felipe Anderson.
West Ham have completed the club-record signing of Felipe Anderson on a four-year contract from Lazio.
The 25-year-old becomes new manager Manuel Pellegrini's seventh signing of a productive off-season following the arrivals of Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.