West Ham seal club-record swoop for Felipe Anderson

Manuel Pellegrini has continued to splash the cash with West Ham, snaring Brazil international Felipe Anderson.

West Ham have completed the club-record signing of Felipe Anderson on a four-year contract from Lazio.

The 25-year-old becomes new manager Manuel Pellegrini's seventh signing of a productive off-season following the arrivals of Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena.