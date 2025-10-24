How to watch Leeds vs West Ham: Live streams, TV details and preview for Friday Night Football clash

Watch Leeds United vs West Ham United, as Friday Night Football returns to our screens under the lights at Elland Road, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

It all looks pretty drab and down for Leeds United at present, with the Whites having most recently suffered a 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Burnley last weekend.

Before that was another lacklustre display against Tottenham and with injuries mounting up for Thomas Frank, Friday's clash with the Hammers could be another tough ask.

New West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking for his first win as boss and victory in South Yorkshire would go a long way to helping his street cred no end. Jarrod Bowen has been out of sorts of late, but the Hammers will hope the England international can find his shooting boots once more at Elland Road.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Leeds vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds vs West Ham in the UK

Leeds vs West Ham is the Premier League's first game of the weekend and will be shown as part of Sky Sports' Friday Night Football coverage. The broadcast will begin in the UK at 7:00 pm BST.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are your destinations for comprehensive football action on the south coast.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Leeds vs West Ham in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Leeds vs West Ham.

You can watch the game online via Sling, Fubo, YouTube TVor another cord-cutting cable service that carries USA Network.

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Leeds vs West Ham free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game. However, one way you could watch Leeds vs West Ham for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Leeds vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams.

Book Official Premier League Hospitality Tickets Today

When you book with Seat Unique, you’re securing 100% Official Hospitality. Every package is authentic and safe, purchased directly through clubs, venues, or rights holders. Depending on your choice of package, you can look forward to:

- Premium padded or heated seating in prime stadium locations

- Access to exclusive suites and lounges

- Fine dining or relaxed buffet options, with inclusive drinks

- Entertainment before, during, and after the match

- Unique extras such as stadium tours or even player appearances

Click HERE for prices and options

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Leeds vs West Ham: Premier League preview

Leeds did enjoy a stellar start to the season, but have since tailed off, with their injury list seemingly growing by the week.

Manager Farke has confirmed both Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk will face late fitness tests before West Ham arrive on Friday evening, with Willy Gnonto and Noah Okafor definitely ruled out of the contest.

That means a Premier League debut could arrive for summer signing Jaka Bijol, who has only so far turned out in the EFL Cup for his new club.

West Ham parted ways with Graham Potter and appointed recently departed Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo as his replacement at the end of September.

But without a win to boast thus far, pressure is already mounting on Espirito Santo to deliver, and opportunities to get your tenure underway will not come any bigger than against a team directly around you in the table.

In terms of injuries, Konstantinos Mavropanos has been ruled out, along with Niclas Fullkrug and George Earthy.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are set to return respectively, while Tomas Soucek is in line to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 1-2 West Ham

Leeds' ever-growing injury list is a cause for concern. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just one goal to his name so far this term and we fancy the visitors to pick up all three points in this one.