When does the summer transfer window close?

Manchester United's move for Leny Yoro has been one of the summer's biggest deals

The summer nights are getting shorter and football clubs are getting more and more desperate, which can only mean that the end of the summer transfer window is almost amongst us.

Deadline day is a biannual staple of any football fan's diary, as it can bring equal measures of excitement, dread and disappointment as your club either sets themselves up for success with a huge signing or gets a kick in the teeth by losing a key player.

It can be hard to keep up with what time the window shuts, what other leagues are doing and how late teams can leave their last-minute deals, so FourFourTwo has all you need to know here...

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

When does the summer 2024 Premier League transfer window close?

The summer transfer window will slam shut on Friday, August 30 at exactly 11pm UK time.

If teams cannot get their business done by then, they will have to wait until January 1, 2025, to start wheeling and dealing again.

When does the summer 2024 transfer window close in other major leagues?

Julian Alvarez swapped Manchester City for Atletico Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League have bumped their deadline forward a day to syncronise with Europe's main leagues, although much of Europe will see their windows shut a few hours earlier than in England.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

La Liga: Friday, August 30, 11pm BST

Serie A: Friday, August 30, 7pm BST

Bundesliga: Friday, August 30, 5pm BST

Ligue 1: Friday, August 30, 5pm BST

Other notable deadlines include the MLS, which closed on August 14, Portugal's Primeira Liga which is open until September 16 and the Saudi Pro League, which shuts on October 6.

Can players be signed after the transfer deadline?

Yes, but there's a but. If the paperwork for a deal is set to the governing bodies before the 11pm deadline, then a deal sheet can be signed, which gives all parties a further two hours to get those final details squared off, meaning work won't be done at some clubs until 1am.

More transfer stories

Raheem Sterling knows transfer priority as Chelsea spell looks to be numbered: report

Liverpool offered chance to pounce on collapsed £35m Chelsea deal: report

Tottenham launch sensational move for Chelsea Champions League winner: report