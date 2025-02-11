Who are the commentators and pundits on Amazon Prime for Manchester City vs Real Madrid tonight?

The Champions League last-16 play-off first legs begin on Tuesday evening, with the draw throwing up some huge fixtures.

The inaugural league phase of Europe's premier club competition ended last month, with the top eight teams directly heading into the last 16.

Over the next eight days, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th will contest two-legged play-offs to complete the last-16 line-up, with Manchester City's clash against Real Madrid the most high-profile tie.

Former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's City will host Real Madrid in Tuesday night's first leg, with the action being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Gabby Logan will present the coverage, with the streaming giant's lead commentator Jon Champion calling the action. He will be joined by former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer on co-commentary duty.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight's broadcast will also feature an all-star team of pundits, with former Manchester United and England skipper Wayne Rooney making his debut on the streamer.

Rooney has previously appeared on Sky Sports and was a part of the BBC's team at Euro 2024 this summer, shortly before he took the Plymouth manager job.

The 39-year-old was dismissed by the club in December with the Pilgrims sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, but he will now be on hand to analyse the action from the Etihad Stadium.

Joining Rooney on the punditry team will be former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, ex-Arsenal and City defender Gael Clichy plus former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 1998, one of four winners' medals he has in that competition.

Clarence Seedorf celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Juventus in the 1998 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reporters Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe complete Amazon's line-up for this mouthwatering first leg between the two heavyweights that struggled in the group stage.

Madrid have won the Champions League twice in the past three seasons, with City claiming the title in 2023. Coverage starts on Amazon Prime Video at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.