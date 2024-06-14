Germany vs Scotland will kick off Euro 2024, signalling the start of the highly-anticipated tournament.

The hosts, Germany, enter Euro 2024 as one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy at the final in Berlin on July 14, but Scotland will want to cause an immediate upset on German soil.

But where is Germany vs Scotland being played at Euro 2024? FourFourTwo has all the details you need to know below.

VIDEO: Why Teams Should Fear Scotland At Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

Euro 2024: Where is Germany vs Scotland being played?

The Allianz Arena in Munich is hosting Germany vs Scotland, and is one of the eight stadiums at Euro 2024.

Bayern Munich's home stadium, the Allianz Arena has an official capacity of 66,000 during international matches, despite it having the ability to hold up to 75,000 fans.

Five of the Germany squad are no strangers to the Allianz Arena, either, with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane all turning out at the stadium on a regular basis for Bayern Munich.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Allianz Arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Germany vs Scotland, the Allianz Arena will also host five more games at Euro 2024, including Romania vs Ukraine, Slovenia vs Serbia and Denmark vs Serbia in the group stages, a round of 16 clash involving the winners of Group E, and the first semi-final of the tournament.

That means Germany will, therefore, hope they return to the Allianz Arena later in the tournament. If they manage to top their group, they could play their semi-final at Bayern's home ground.

The Allianz Arena also hosted four games at Euro 2020, including three Germany matches, while World Cup 2006 saw six games played at the iconic stadium.

Germany will kick off the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Euro 2024 stories

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament. There's a free way to watch Germany vs Scotland, too.

Threre's a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. If you want to find out the commentators and punditry team for ITV for Germany vs Scotland, then we've got you covered as well.

There's a stat that makes Scotland FAVOURITES for the opening game vs Germany - but Gary Neville has questioned whether the players can perform on the pitch.