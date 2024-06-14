Gary Neville 'Scotland fans are great, but the football doesn't match'

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the quality of the current Scotland team heading to Euro 2024 doesn't match the passion and support of their travelling supporters.

Steve Clarke's side head to Germany this year having qualified for just three European Championships prior, in which they've never failed to progress past the group stage.

Despite the lack of success, it is estimated around 200,000 Scots have descended on Munich this weekend ahead of their opening fixture against Germany.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville applauded the travelling Scottish fans for their constant support of the team, although warned that he expects them to be disappointed this summer.

“I would want Scotland to do well," Neville said when asked about Scotland's hopes for the tournament.

"But there’s always this feeling that [Scotland will] have this tremendous support, this incredible army of fans that will go over, but the reality of it is that the football will probably kill it.”

Scotland qualified for the tournament with relative ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He later added: “It will be tough for Scotland to get a result [vs Germany], I just have a feeling it will be too much in the end. It will be between Switzerland and Scotland [to qualify in second place]; Scotland have never gotten out of a group, ever.”

Despite the worrying stat, Scotland head into the tournament on good form, having qualified from a group containing Spain and Norway rather comfortably.

The Scots beat both sides on their way to qualification and eventually finished six points ahead of a Norway side boasting Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

