Gary Neville 'Scotland fans are great, but the football doesn't match'

By
published

Scotland face off against Germany in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser

Scotland players pose for a team photograph prior to the international friendly match between Scotland and Finland at Hampden Park on June 07, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland with an inset picture of Gary Neville, and a second inset picture of Scotland fans in Munich
Gary Neville on Scotland: 'Great fans, but the football doesn't match' (Image credit: Future)

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the quality of the current Scotland team heading to Euro 2024 doesn't match the passion and support of their travelling supporters.

Steve Clarke's side head to Germany this year having qualified for just three European Championships prior, in which they've never failed to progress past the group stage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.