Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Germany v Scotland?

Roy Keane is in Germany working for ITV this summer

So who are the ITV commentators for Germany vs Scotland?

The wait is over – Euro 2024 is here! Scotland have the daunting challenge of locking horns with hosts Germany when the action gets underway in Munich this evening.

The game will be brought to you live by the ITV team and the broadcasters have rolled out their top dogs for the tournament curtain-raiser.

Read on to find out who will be guiding you through the game, and have a look here if you’re curious about who will be involved with the BBC team during the tournament, and if you're wondering how to watch, we have you fully covered.

VIDEO: Why Teams Should Fear Scotland At Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

Sam Matterface and Ally McCoist are your commentators for Germany vs Scotland at Euro 2024.

ITV’s lead football commentator since 2020, Matterface will be the man behind the mic for all of the biggest Euro 2024 matches on the channel – including any England games.

Previously a presenter on Sky Sports News, Matterface has also provided commentary for reality show Dancing on Ice.

He will be alongside probably the most popular co-commentator in the game. McCoist just LOVES football – and his infectious enthusiasm for the game livens up every broadcast.

The ex-Rangers and Scotland striker has further endeared himself to viewers with his impromptu in-match history lessons.

McCoist is a fan favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the studio, Mark Pougatch is presenting, with Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Ian Wright providing expert analysis.

Pougatch has been in broadcasting since the early 90s, taking over as ITV’s sports anchor in 2015 – having previously worked extensively for the BBC.

Expect to see Pougatch fronting coverage of all the big games on ITV at Euro 2024, including any involving England and the final (which may not be mutually exclusive).

Pougatch will anchor the ITV coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Keane took no prisoners on the pitch – and he’s taken a similarly tough approach to punditry.

That’s made him one of the best in the business, though, and has been a frequent fixture in the ITV studio at each of the last three major tournaments.

A former Scotland international with Liverpool and Rangers on his CV both as a player and manager, and who was a regular pundit on Sky Sports until last year, Souness will be familiar to football fans of all ages.

A tough-tackling but extremely classy midfielder with a sizeable medal collection, Souness played at the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cups, but never played at a Euros with Scotland not qualifying for the first time until 1992.

Hugely popular as a player and pundit, Arsenal icon Wright is one of ITV’s go-to guys for coverage of Euros and World Cups.

Capped 33 times by England, Wrighty is also a regular on Match of the Day during the Premier League season.

