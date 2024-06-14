Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Germany v Scotland?

By
published

So who are the ITV commentators for Germany vs Scotland at Euro 2024? Here's everything you need to know

ITV Euro 2024 Ex- Manchester United skipper Roy Keane is seen presenting for ITV during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Roy Keane is in Germany working for ITV this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who are the ITV commentators for Germany vs Scotland?

The wait is over – Euro 2024 is here! Scotland have the daunting challenge of locking horns with hosts Germany when the action gets underway in Munich this evening.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 