Who are the ITV commentators for Argentina vs France at World Cup 2022?

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France and are wondering who the ITV commentators are, we've got you covered.

Sam Matterface, Ally McCoist and Lee Dixon are behind the mic for this final encounter.

Sam Matterface is the lead commentator of ITV and became the main commentator for England games back in 2020. He has previously worked on TalkSport and was a presenter of Sky Sports News for three years.

Ally McCoist is a much-loved pundit and commentator who regularly appears on ITV, TalkSport, Amazon Prime and BT Sport. He scored over 350 goals for Rangers and 19 for Scotland – and is well-loved for his sense of humour, bright outlook and historical one-liners during co-comm stints.

Former England international Lee Dixon won four English titles with Arsenal and played 22 times for his country. He has appeared both on ITV and BBC as a commentator and pundit, while most recently appearing on Channel 4's Nations League coverage.

In the studio, Mark Pougatch presents with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville as pundits. In addition, Laura Woods is pitchside with Karen Carney.

Former BBC 5 Live fixture Pougatch moved to ITV in 2015 and will be the lead anchor for his third World Cup when he fronts the channel's coverage in Qatar. Pougatch has fronted ITV's coverage of the Six Nations Rugby Championship along with BT's BT Sport Score show, too.

Beloved former striker Ian Wright was Arsenal's record scorer until his record was surpassed by Thierry Henry in 2005. He also played for the likes of Celtic, West Ham United and Burnley – and famously only turned professional in his early 20s after being a bricklayer prior to getting his chance in football.

Since retiring as a player, Wright has appeared on ITV, BBC, Sky and BT Sport, most recently being a pundit during the Women's Euro 2022.

Roy Keane was captain of Manchester United and won seven Premier League titles in just 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The only World Cup that Keane went to was USA 1994: the Irishman infamously left the camp ahead of the 2002 tournament after an argument with manager Mick McCarthy.

Keane is a regular on Sky Sports and known for his dry humour, grumpy demeanour and passionate analysis. He has sporadically appeared on ITV tournament and Champions League coverage over the years, despite once claiming, "Any time I watch a game on television I have to turn the commentators off."

Gary Neville is a former Manchester United captain who won two Champions League trophies and eight Premier League titles in over 600 appearances. A one-club man for his club, he racked up 85 England caps before becoming an assistant coach in the national set-up. He later managed Valencia.

Neville has been one of the leading analysts on Sky Sports since 2011. He first took on punditry on ITV for the 2002 World Cup, in which he was injured, and has appeared at tournaments for the channel since. He is known for his football intelligence and left-wing views, opposing the likes of the Super League and irresponsible ownership in football.

Laura Woods is a familiar face to ITV Sport and Sky Sports viewers as well as a presenter on TalkSport. An Arsenal fan, Woods left Sky this year and currently works for DAZN, as part of their coverage of boxing and the Woman's Champions League, among others.

Karen Carney won twelve trophies in her career and played 144 times for her country. She was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and was twice FA International Young Player of the Year, in 2005 and 2006. As a pundit, Carney has worked on BT Sport, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and the BBC. She is currently most often seen on Sky's coverage of the WSL.

The broadcasting of the World Cup fixtures are being split between BBC and ITV in the UK, with Alan Shearer, Micah Richard and Alex Scott among the BBC pundits.