Who needs Harry Kane? Son Heung-min hits hat-trick for Tottenham in central role

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was used in a central role in place of Richarlison for Spurs' trip to Burnley on Saturday and shone with a superb hat-trick in his side's 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

The north London club went behind to a Lyle Foster goal early on, but Son levelled with a deft finish over Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after 17 minutes.

Cristian Romero put Spurs in front with a long-range strike in added time at the end of the first half and James Maddison made it 3-1 to the visitors nine minutes into the second half.

Son side-footed his second shortly after the hour mark and then completed his hat-trick with 66 minutes on the clock as he raced onto a superb pass from Pedro Porro and beat Trafford with a low finish inside the post.

The South Korean was replaced by Richarlison after 72 minutes and given a standing ovation from Tottenham's travelling fans.

Burnley pulled a goal back deep into added time through Josh Brownhill, but it was big win for Spurs under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has now picked up three victories and a draw from his first four Premier League games at the club.

Those results, allied with an attacking style of play true to the club's traditions, have won over the Tottenham fans very quickly and Postecoglou's side appear to be coping just fine without their all-time top scorer Harry Kane.

The England captain left to join Bayern Munich in a £100m transfer earlier in the summer, but Tottenham have enjoyed a fine start without him and if Son's form in a central role continues, they may not even need to sign a replacement.

