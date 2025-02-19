Why Manchester United could sign Cole Palmer if they win the Europa League: report

Manchester United could have the opportunity to sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea in the summer, but it relies on them winning the Europa League.

Despite signing a new deal in August 2024 that would keep him at Chelsea until 2033, boyhood Manchester United fan Cole Palmer has often been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Considering his strong form at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United's struggles in recent times, though, a move has never materialised. That could be all set to change in the summer, but it still relies on a number of specific parts to fall into place.

Manchester United could tempt Cole Palmer to Old Trafford if things work out perfectly

Palmer is Chelsea's best player (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Teamtalk, Palmer, along with a number of his Chelsea team-mates, has a clause in his recently-signed contract that permits him to leave the club if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League.

It's likely that five teams from England will qualify for the Champions League in 2025/26, boosting Chelsea's chances of reaching Europe's premier competition. Right now, though, after a poor run of form the Blues sit in sixth, behind Bournemouth and only just ahead of Newcastle.

Amorim would do well to land Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League again, Palmer would likely consider his options elsewhere. A player of his quality should undoubtedly be playing regularly in the competition, but he has spent the last two terms out of it after leaving Manchester City in 2023.

Manchester United could provide a suitable option for Palmer to get his Champions League fix as a result. But while Ruben Amorim's side have no hope of finishing in the top five this term, their involvement in the Europa League means they still have an opportunity of qualifying for the Champions League as a result.

With the Europa League winner entering into the Champions League, that seems like Manchester United's only avenue, though certainly a possibility.

Whether Palmer would want to drop down the Premier League to its 15th-placed side is another story, with the risk potentially too great.

Chelsea need to qualify for the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Palmer would leave Chelsea in the summer for another Premier League side, with Real Madrid and Barcelona likely the only two sides capable of signing him. Joining Manchester United is fraught with danger, while the Blues are still on an upward trajectory despite a difficult few weeks.

Chelsea return to Premier League action when they play Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are up against Everton.