Why Mason Greenwood looks destined to stay in Spain, despite Manchester United return still possible

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is likely to leave Old Trafford later this year.

The 21-year-old striker has spent the season on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe and so far has eight goals and five assists to his name.

With just one year left on his current deal at the Theatre of Dreams, INEOS have failed to rule out just what the future looks like for the Bradford-born winger.

With it denied by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that Greenwood is not being monitored by Barcelona, there are thought to be other interested parties in Spain.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in the last few days, Romano told the publication that he fully expects the Man Utd star to leave the club when the next transfer window opens.

“There have been many rumours in Spain about that as Greenwood has been doing very well on loan at Getafe and I can confirm that Manchester United are ready to let Greenwood leave," he began.

“Greenwood can leave if Man United receive a good proposal, but for now Barcelona have different ideas and different transfer priorities so they are not working on the Greenwood deal. United will look for solutions because they want to find a buyer for Greenwood.”

With INEOS bosses Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford highly motivated to help Man United return to the top, the former told news outlets earlier this year that there are still decision to be made regarding Mason's playing career.

“We will make a decision. I don’t know if he (Greenwood) could still have a future,” Ratcliffe said in February.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that.Is he the right type of footballer? Are we happy with that? Is he a good person or not?

“He (Greenwood) is a Manchester United footballer and we are in charge of football. So the answer is it’s quite clear we have to make a decision.

“There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one."

