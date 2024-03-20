Why Mason Greenwood looks destined to stay in Spain, despite Manchester United return still possible

By FourFourTwo Staff
published

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has been a mainstay for Getafe this season and questions remain unanswered over his future

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood whilst with his current loan club Getafe.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood whilst with his current loan club Getafe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is likely to leave Old Trafford later this year.

The 21-year-old striker has spent the season on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe and so far has eight goals and five assists to his name.

With just one year left on his current deal at the Theatre of Dreams, INEOS have failed to rule out just what the future looks like for the Bradford-born winger.

WATCH | Why Manchester United Want Dan Ashworth So Badly

With it denied by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that Greenwood is not being monitored by Barcelona, there are thought to be other interested parties in Spain.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in the last few days, Romano told the publication that he fully expects the Man Utd star to leave the club when the next transfer window opens.

“There have been many rumours in Spain about that as Greenwood has been doing very well on loan at Getafe and I can confirm that Manchester United are ready to let Greenwood leave," he began.

“Greenwood can leave if Man United receive a good proposal, but for now Barcelona have different ideas and different transfer priorities so they are not working on the Greenwood deal. United will look for solutions because they want to find a buyer for Greenwood.”

Erik ten Hag looks on during Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League in March 2024.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will likely have an influence on which players he would like to keep later this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With INEOS bosses Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford highly motivated to help Man United return to the top, the former told news outlets earlier this year that there are still decision to be made regarding Mason's playing career.

“We will make a decision. I don’t know if he (Greenwood) could still have a future,” Ratcliffe said in February.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that.Is he the right type of footballer? Are we happy with that? Is he a good person or not?

“He (Greenwood) is a Manchester United footballer and we are in charge of football. So the answer is it’s quite clear we have to make a decision.

“There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo promoted to England senior squad

Manchester United star furious over 'ostracism', with career under INEOS hanging in the balance: report

Christian Eriksen: 'I am unhappy with my situation at Manchester United'

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1