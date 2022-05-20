Will Hughes faces late fitness test as Crystal Palace host Manchester United

Crystal Palace will need to assess Will Hughes ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United after the midfielder was forced off during Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Everton.

Loanee Conor Gallagher is expected to start for the Eagles in what will be the final match of his season-long loan from Chelsea.

Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins, James McArthur and Michael Olise remain sidelined with minor issues, while youngsters Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tayo Adaramola will hope to be involved in the final fixture of the campaign.

Ralf Rangnick says United will have “quite a few players missing” for his final match as interim manager.

The German was coy about those absentees but revealed Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones and Alejandro Garnacho were doubts, while Luke Shaw’s availability was unclear following the birth of his second child.

Paul Pogba, who is out of contract this summer, is almost certainly still sidelined with a calf injury and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Jones, Maguire, Bailly, Telles, Shaw, Fernandez, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Garnacho, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo, Cavani.