Wolves release new Castore home kit for 2021/22 Premier League season

Wolverhampton Wanderers have released their brand new home shirt for the 2021/22 season.

In a dramatic launch video that features Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore, the new shirt is revealed interspersed with the players training. This is the first effort from British company Castore for the midlands club.

It's a fairly minimal effort for Castore's first shirt, too. The gold is a classic Wolves shade, with black piping and blocks on the shirt itself - The shirt design apparently underwent "detailed colour matching to ensure a perfect colour match of the club's bright pantone".

"The new kit features a modern, impactful look and feel, thanks to a fresh rib neckline and bold black body panels with displaced angular seam lines," Castore themselves claim.

"The home shorts are debossed with ‘Wolves’ wording at the centre front waistline for a personal touch and the Wolves head has been incorporated into all the socks at the front and centre."

