Wycombe’s Scott Kashket banned over betting breaches

Wycombe striker Scott Kashket has been banned from all football-related activity for six months, with four months suspended, for betting breaches, the Football Association has announced.

Kashket admitted placing 183 bets on football matches, between the period of September 2014 and August 2016, when he played for Leyton Orient.

The FA’s written reasons to the sanctions detailed the player had placed a total of £14,086.85 on the bets, with a total return of £13,639.10 which resulted in an overall loss of £1,167.75.

Scott Kashket has been suspended from all football and football-related activity, fined and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of The FA's Betting Rules. Full statement and written reasons: https://t.co/1AWDKP1Sfs. pic.twitter.com/he8HpPfhkf

— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 24, 2020

Two months of the suspension are effective immediately and the additional four months will come into effect if he commits a further breach of the FA’s Betting Rules before July 21, 2021.

Wycombe confirmed the club and player have decided not to appeal the decision.

Kashket said in a statement on the Wycombe website: “I regret my actions and will learn from the experience to improve myself both as a person and a player.

“I am thankful to Wycombe Wanderers for their ongoing support and am determined to come back stronger in two months’ time.”

Wanderers continue to offer their full support to @scottkashket as he begins a ban from all football activity following a breach of the FA's betting rules prior to joining the club. https://t.co/81PUUoHunV

— Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 24, 2020

A statement from the Sky Bet League One club read: “Wycombe Wanderers continues to offer its full support to Scott, and while the club does not condone rule breaches of this nature, it recognises that the charge relates entirely to a difficult period in Scott’s career at his previous club Leyton Orient.”

Wycombe’s prospective majority shareholder Rob Couhig said: “I have found Scott to be a first-rate person and, while this is not an excuse for his actions, the treatment he sustained at Leyton Orient – under their previous ownership structure – was unconscionable.

“I am glad he has taken personal responsibility for his actions and that Leyton Orient are under new progressive ownership and leadership.

“We now look forward to drawing a line under the situation and having Scott fully fit and refreshed for the final few weeks of the season.”