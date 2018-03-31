Young but not quick - Lukaku's 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became the latest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League by finding the net against Swansea City on Saturday.

Lukaku struck just five minutes into the contest at Old Trafford, sending a deflected effort into the top corner after being set up by Alexis Sanchez.

The strike was the Belgium star's 15th in the top flight since joining United from Everton last July in a deal believed to be worth an initial £75million.

Using Opta data, we analyse Lukaku's goalscoring record in England's top flight.

THE BREAKDOWN

As you would expect with a central striker, the vast majority of Lukaku's efforts have come from inside the box. His head is almost as potent as his weaker right foot, while his one goal categorised as "other" came courtesy of a ricochet in West Brom's 2-1 victory over Sunderland in February 2013.

Home goals – 60

Away goals – 40

Inside box – 95

Outside box – 5

Left foot – 52

Right foot – 26

Headed – 21

Other – 1

Penalties – 6

YOUNG GUNS

Lukaku is the fifth-youngest player to score 100 Premier League goals, reaching the milestone before the likes of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

1. Michael Owen – 23 years, 134 days

2. Robbie Fowler – 23 years, 283 days

3. Wayne Rooney – 24 years, 100 days

4. Harry Kane – 24 years, 191 days

5. Romelu Lukaku – 24 years, 322 days

NOT AMONG THE QUICKEST

The Belgium international took 216 appearances to reach 100 goals. While that may be faster than Didier Drogba and former United stars Wayne Rooney, Dwight Yorke and Teddy Sheringham, it only makes him the 12th-quickest to his century.

1. Alan Shearer – 124 games

2. Harry Kane – 141 games

3. Sergio Aguero – 147 games

4. Thierry Henry – 160 games

5. Ian Wright – 173 games

BIG SIX RECORD

One of the main concerns about Lukaku before he joined United was his record against the 'big six' sides. Of his 100 Premier League goals, 16 have come against the top-flight's leading teams.

Liverpool – 12 appearances, five goals

Manchester City – 11 apps, four goals

Manchester United – 11 apps, three goals

Arsenal – 12 apps, two goals

Tottenham – 10 apps, one goal

Chelsea – Eight apps, one goal

The 24-year-old has been most prolific against West Ham, scoring nine goals in 11 encounters, with QPR and Wigan Athletic the only teams he has faced more than once without netting.