Zambrotta extends deal with Milan
By app
MILAN - Italy full-back Gianluca Zambrotta renewed his contract with AC Milan on Thursday, the third player over 30 to do so this week despite the club saying they wanted to reduce the average age of the squad.
The Rossoneri, third in Serie A last season, said in a statement that Zambrotta, 33, had extended his deal by a year until June 2012.
Fellow full-back Massimo Oddo, 34 and a bit-part player last term, signed a new contract until 2012 on Wednesday after goalkeeper Christian Abbiati, 33, renewed until 2013.
At Tuesday's first day of pre-season training, owner Silvio Berlusconi had made a big play of the fact so many players' contracts would be up in 2011 and said Milan would use the opportunity to refresh their much-criticised ageing squad.
However, as well as the three renewals, 34-year-old Mario Yepes is one of only three transfer window signings and Berlusconi wants to cling on to Ronaldinho despite the Brazilian playmaker's waning powers.
"We have a little agreement he can stay at Milan til the end of his career," the Italian prime minister told reporters.
