Zambrotta extends deal with Milan

The Rossoneri, third in Serie A last season, said in a statement that Zambrotta, 33, had extended his deal by a year until June 2012.

Fellow full-back Massimo Oddo, 34 and a bit-part player last term, signed a new contract until 2012 on Wednesday after goalkeeper Christian Abbiati, 33, renewed until 2013.

At Tuesday's first day of pre-season training, owner Silvio Berlusconi had made a big play of the fact so many players' contracts would be up in 2011 and said Milan would use the opportunity to refresh their much-criticised ageing squad.

However, as well as the three renewals, 34-year-old Mario Yepes is one of only three transfer window signings and Berlusconi wants to cling on to Ronaldinho despite the Brazilian playmaker's waning powers.

"We have a little agreement he can stay at Milan til the end of his career," the Italian prime minister told reporters.

