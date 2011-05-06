Ze Roberto to leave Hamburg at end of season

"Hamburg and Ze Roberto could not agree on an extension of his contract," they said on their website after the 36-year-old had wanted a two-year deal but the club was offering only a one-year extension.

"I want to sign for at least two years with a club to have more stability for me and my family. Where the road will take me I do not know," said the former Real Madrid player.

Ze Roberto, who earlier this year became the Bundesliga's foreign player with the most league appearances, has been playing in Germany since 1998, initially with Bayer Leverkusen and then with Bayern Munich and Hamburg after a brief break with Santos in 2006.