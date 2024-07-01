Euro 2024: What a pity one of this summer's brightest stars will soon be going home

Euro 2024 has showcased the talents of Nico Williams and Jamal Musiala, who have shone for Spain and Germany respectively

Germany's Jamal Musiala tackles Spain's Nico Williams, both impressive at Euro 2024, previously met at the 2022 World Cup.
Are we obliged to introduce this by saying ‘move over Messi and Ronaldo’? Yes? Alright, if you insist: Move over Messi and Ronaldo: the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 is going to serve up a direct head-to-head between not just the two best sides in the competition, but the two best individual players.

One of the babies of the Spain squad at the World Cup 18 months ago, Nico Williams has used this tournament to announce himself to those who were not already familiar with his talents. 

