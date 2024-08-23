Liverpool made their first signing under Arne Slot - and no one noticed

Liverpool have divided opinion with their transfer window. Some see not signing anyone as a sign of strength; others predict calamity.

The Reds lined up on Matchday 1 of a brand-new Premier League era in a distinctly different era. After almost a decade of Jurgen Klopp on the touchline, Arne Slot was in his place at Portman Road to oversee the first trip of the term, away to Ipswich Town, yet little else had changed. Trent Alexander-Arnold still at right-back. Mohamed Salah still with the decisive goal. Business as usual for the Reds.

This is despite reports throughout the summer of a revolution. Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move, Salah's rumoured retirement plan to Saudi Arabia rumbles on in the background, while Luis Diaz is admired by a broke Barcelona, who may have coughed up already, had they the capital.

Nunez was a high-profile star linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the while, Alisson may yet leave for Saudi, too, with Salah. The Egyptian King, meanwhile, is one of three players along with backline leaders, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, are entering the final years of their contracts.

Liverpool's inaction in the market is not for the want of trying, either. Martin Zubimendi was in talks before rejecting the opportunity of a move to England, while Anthony Gordon is admired by the Anfield hierarcy.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Giorgi Mamardashvili is still heavily linked – but Liverpool have broken their duck in the market before the Georgian's pen reaches any dotted line. According to prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Reds have completed a deal for Alvin Ayman.

The 16-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers star was linked with the club earlier this year by the Mail, with This Is Anfield confirming a package of £1.5 million was on the table for the teenager. It's unclear whether he features in their first-team plans right now – but what is clear is how Liverpool are still driven in their pursuit of the best future stars, despite not bringing in any to improve the first XI right now.

Alvin Ayman is a Red – highlighting the club's commitment to the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool fans should see this signing as a really positive move. The club have clearly identified Ayman as a top talent for the long-term and have invested in his future, despite some supporters' worry for the present of the team.

It shows the club's commitment to bringing in the right players at the right price at the right time. With Liverpool having already undergone a rebuild in recent times under Jurgen Klopp, too, it's hard to improve either the first XI of this team or the depth: the midfield looks stacked now, with a dearth of quality defensive midfielders that are right for Liverpool, with the attack proving at the weekend that they too are still as good as ever.

Where do you improve the Liverpool team? (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Perhaps the one area of concern is defensively, with Joel Matip yet to be replaced and Joe Gomez linked with a move away. Full-back areas are, however, covered, with Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas fine players to step in as backups.

FourFourTwo would wager that one more defender might come in before the window slams shut. As ever with Liverpool, however, it has to be the right man. And as the club have shown, they're prepared to wait for that.

