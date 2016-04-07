Chelsea Ladies: Train like a champion

A footballer’s week can be highly structured – with the build up to, and the recovery from, a game being absolutely crucial when it comes to performing. Here, Chelsea ladies players Gemma Davies and Gilly Flaherty – fresh from winning the league and cup double last season, explain to FourFourTwo’s Zoe Hardman how they structure a working week.

There are warm-down sessions, the right amount of rest and recuperation, and of course especially tailored gym sessions during the week to maximise strength and conditioning. There’s even a workout that you can follow – Zoe has done it (click here to watch workout) – and you can join the conversation afterwards wit the hashtag #likeapro. Tell us how you get on!

Technogym equipment, the Official Fitness Equipment Partner of Chelsea FC http://www.technogym.com/gb



