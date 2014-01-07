Late for the game? Skate to it!

Run for it

“If you’ve missed your lift to the ground and know you will be late, don’t rely on a swig of water and spray of Deep Heat for a warm-up,” warns West Brom’s conditioning coach, Mark Jarvis. “A 10-15 minute jog to the game will ensure you’re ready when the whistle blows.”

On your bike son!

“No time to run, no problem – just hop on your bike,” advises Jarvis. “Cycling is perfect, especially if your knees, hips and ankles creak at the start of a game. Riding to the ground achieves many of the typical warm up goals – ie. a raised body temperature.”

Er, skateboard?!

“It might sound like a joke, but skateboarding is a more specific warm-up than you might think,” explains Jarvis. “The most common football injury is a hamstring tear. The pulling action in skateboarding replicates the role of hamstrings in sprinting very nicely."

For more fitness tips see:

Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part one

Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part two

Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes – part three

Warm up essentials: Jogging

Warm up essentials: Skipping

Warm up essentials: Activate your hips

Warm up essentials: Balance and co-ordination

Warm up essentials: Explosive movements

Warm up essentials: Change of direction

Warm up essentials: Speed, agility, quickness