Raise your game: The Yoyo test
By Ben Welch
Dare you take on the brutal yoyo test?
Midfielders could do with having an extra lung. Unfortunately, surgeons haven’t found a way to make this possible.
In the meantime let FFT and Lucozade Sport help you build lasting endurance so you can out run and out work your opponents.
Over the course of 90 minutes a Premier League footballer will usually cover 7-8 miles – this distance includes 324 metres of sprints.
Now, FFT doesn’t expect you to hit these heights, but we can give you the tools you need to rise to stardom at amateur level.
FFT must warn you now... It’s going to hurt, but it will be worth it. To get into Premier League shape you need the yoyo test – a grueling, 20m shuttle run that will leave you begging for mercy.
Dare you take it on? Best call an ambulance, just in case….
