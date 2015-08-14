With the right training, could you masquerade as a world-class footballer steamrolling Sunday league opposition? OK, probably not, but if you’re willing to give it a go, we promise this guide will add another gear to your game. And with that extra few per cent you’ll be able to conquer the pitch, whatever level your league.



We took three of the world’s best players – Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero – and dissected their game, then asked our leading experts to formulate a training plan based on their title-winning attributes.



Follow the plan for six weeks and you’ll gain rock-solid strength, explosive power and fuel-injected speed and agility. With all that,you shouldn’t have too many problems terrorising the 16-stone donkey marking you.



To help you train around work, date night and your EastEnders fix, we’ve knocked together a training schedule for you to download and amend as you like. All you have to do is download the training guide using the link at the top of story, follow the workouts below and start putting in the hard graft.



Let us know how you're getting on by using the hashtag #beready.



Sergio Aguero

Accelerate like Aguero

Power up your pistons to roar past opponents

Bring spring to your sprints

Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Eat like a superstar: Muscle fuel



Lionel Messi

Move like Messi

Prime your legs to twist and turn through any gap

Add whoosh to your wiggle

Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Eat like a superstar: Muscle fuel



Cristiano Ronaldo

Rampage like Ronaldo

Boost your body to out-power all-comers

Rise above the rest

Train like a superstar: Essential cardio

Eat like a superstar: Muscle fuel