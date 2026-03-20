Ex-Manchester United man Ruben Amorim lined up for controversial new job: report
Ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is being lined up for a controversial role just months after leaving the Red Devils
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Ruben Amorim has been lined up with a controversial role just months after leaving Manchester United.
The Portuguese manager was relived of his duties in January after a clash with the board and has been out of a job since.
His reputation took a hit after his stint at Old Trafford, as he guided the club to its lowest ever Premier League finish, lost in the Europa League final to Tottenham and oversaw a EFL Cup penalty shootout exit to Grimsby, but he may have a way back into top level football.Article continues below
Ruben Amorim being lined-up for a controversial job following Manchester United sacking
Amorim was dismissed after a 1-1 draw with Leeds in January, after which he appeared to take a swipe at Man United's recruitment team.
He left with the second worst win rate of any manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, with his 38.1% only worsened by Ralf Rangnick's 37.9% during his interim term in 2022.
Now, reports in Portugal are suggesting Benfica are lining up a move for the 41-year-old should they sack Jose Mourinho.
Portuguese publication ZeroZero, via The Mirror, have said that Amorim is the leading contender to be Benfica's next manager.
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They currently trail both Porto and Sporting, Amorim's previous club, despite not losing a game all season, but according to ZeroZero journalist Luis Rocha Rodrigues, they may turn to 'plan B.'
Amorim spent most of his playing career at Benfica, making 154 appearances for the club, but crossed the city to manage Sporting Lisbon in 2020.
He won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica and two more as manager of Sporting Lisbon, and Rodrigues suggested that the ability to win in Portugal was looked upon favourably by Benfica bosses.
Mourinho only joined the club mid-season, but has helped them qualify for the Champions League knockout play-offs and remain unbeaten in the league. Whilst impressive, they are seven points off leaders Porto, and level on points with second placed Sporting, who have a game in hand.
Amorim's stint at Man United dealt a heavy blow to his reputation, and Michael Carrick's success since taking over has lead to more questions than answers over his 14-month reign.
Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League in their final game before the international break.
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Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
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