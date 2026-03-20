Ex-Manchester United man Ruben Amorim lined up for controversial new job: report

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Ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is being lined up for a controversial role just months after leaving the Red Devils

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Ex-Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has been lined up with a controversial role just months after leaving Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager was relived of his duties in January after a clash with the board and has been out of a job since.

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Ruben Amorim being lined-up for a controversial job following Manchester United sacking

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim is close to a coaching return (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim was dismissed after a 1-1 draw with Leeds in January, after which he appeared to take a swipe at Man United's recruitment team.

He left with the second worst win rate of any manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, with his 38.1% only worsened by Ralf Rangnick's 37.9% during his interim term in 2022.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, reports in Portugal are suggesting Benfica are lining up a move for the 41-year-old should they sack Jose Mourinho.

Portuguese publication ZeroZero, via The Mirror, have said that Amorim is the leading contender to be Benfica's next manager.

They currently trail both Porto and Sporting, Amorim's previous club, despite not losing a game all season, but according to ZeroZero journalist Luis Rocha Rodrigues, they may turn to 'plan B.'

Amorim spent most of his playing career at Benfica, making 154 appearances for the club, but crossed the city to manage Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

He won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica and two more as manager of Sporting Lisbon, and Rodrigues suggested that the ability to win in Portugal was looked upon favourably by Benfica bosses.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 28: Jose Mourinho Head coach of SL Benfica during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio da Luz on January 28, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho all smiles ahead of a Benfica game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourinho only joined the club mid-season, but has helped them qualify for the Champions League knockout play-offs and remain unbeaten in the league. Whilst impressive, they are seven points off leaders Porto, and level on points with second placed Sporting, who have a game in hand.

Amorim's stint at Man United dealt a heavy blow to his reputation, and Michael Carrick's success since taking over has lead to more questions than answers over his 14-month reign.

Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League in their final game before the international break.

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Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

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