'It’s a chance to put Iraq on a global stage not associated with war and conflict - the people are fanatical about football' Former Manchester United assistant aiming for World Cup glory

Iraq have not appeared at a World Cup since 1986

Rene Meulensteen has faced plenty of high-stakes matches over his long coaching career - but he believes none may be more meaningful in a wider sense than his next one.

The former Manchester United assistant manager and Fulham boss served as the right-hand man to Australia manager Graham Arnold throughout his time in charge of the Socceroos from 2018 to 2024, and last year linked back up with him in the same role with Iraq.

Just one game now stands between Iraq and a place at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 - an inter-confederation play-off final against Bolivia on Tuesday evening.

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Rene Meulensteen desperate to give Iraq something to celebrate

Rene Meulensteen is Iraq's assistant manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meulensteen told FourFourTwo: "It’s a chance to put [Iraq] on a global stage not associated with war and conflict.

"The people are fanatical about football and they’ve suffered so much in their recent history. Truth be told, it’s a miracle we’re where we are."

Rene Meulensteen first worked alongside Graham Arnold with Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraq's qualification for the inter-confederation play-off was sealed thanks to a dramatic 107th-minute penalty against the UAE in front of 62,000 fans in Basra.

Meulensteen it was tense watching Amir Al-Ammari step up to take that penalty, saying: "It's hard to describe – you had to be there! Unbearable is probably the word I’d use – Graham couldn’t watch.

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"The hopes and dreams of 47 million people in Iraq and the 10 million who live in other parts of the world were on his shoulders.

"When 62,000 people around you are losing their heads and minds, you need to remain calm and focused. I don’t need to tell you what the celebrations were like!"

Iraq's place in the FIFA world rankings meant they were seeded straight into the play-off final, while Suriname and Bolivia played out a semi-final on Thursday night to determine their opponents.