'People told me to ignore what I’d seen on the television or social media and encouraged me to take on the job – the people have been extremely welcoming' Rene Meulensteen on bold choice that could lead to World Cup

Anyone tuning in to Iraq's inter-confederation play-off against Bolivia on Tuesday night (and who isn't?) may be surprised to see a familiar face lining up in the Iraq coaching team.

Former Manchester United assistant and Fulham boss Rene Meulensteen will be there in the dugout in a bid to help Iraq to reach their first World Cup since 1986.

That game will see the victors placed alongside France, Senegal and Norway in the group stage of the World Cup. But how exactly did Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man end up in such an unexpected job?

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Rene Meulensteen: 'Iraq job is a fly in, fly out arrangement'

Rene Meulensteen worked with Graham Arnold for the Socceroos before they linked back up with Iraq (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, for starters, Meulensteen is no stranger to working in that neck of the woods having previously managed Qatari sides Al-Ittihad (now known as Al-Gharafa) and Al-Sadd, as well as the Qatar under-18s side, before his move to Old Trafford.

But it is Meulensteen's work in Australia as assistant to Graham Arnold that led to the opportunity with Iraq after the former Socceroos boss took the job last May.

Rene Meulensteen took the Iraq assistant job last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Meulensteen said: "We worked together taking Australia to the last World Cup – Iraq approached him to be their new coach and he wanted me to join him.

"Before we accepted the offer, we had a discussion about what we could achieve and how the federation operated. We reached the conclusion that getting to the World Cup would be a challenge, but realistic.