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How to watch Iraq vs Bolivia: Free stream and TV details for World Cup 2026 qualification play-off final in Mexico

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Iraq face Bolivia for the last remaining place at World Cup 2026

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - MARCH 26: Miguel Terceros of Bolivia looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament between Bolivia and Suriname at Estadio Monterrey on March 26, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Miguelito of Bolivia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Iraq vs Bolivia in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Iraq vs Bolivia: key information

• Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

• Kick-off time: 4:00am (Wed) GMT / 11:00pm ET

• Venue: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

• FREE STREAM: FIFA+ (Multiple countries)

• TV and streaming: FIFA+ (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)

• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

The last of the inter-confederation play-offs for World Cup 2026 sees two long-term World Cup absentees go toe to toe with the promise of ending a long wait for the winners.

Bolivia needed a Miguel Terceros penalty to beat Suriname 2-1 in their semi-final on Thursday, setting up this win-and-in encounter with Graham Arnold's Lions of Mesopotamia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Iraq vs Bolivia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia for FREE

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia free on FIFA+

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia free on FIFA+

Iraq vs Bolivia will be broadcast completely free on FIFA+ across many countries. This will be available to any viewer who does not have a select broadcaster in their nation.

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Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Iraq vs Bolivia from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world. You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

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Is Iraq vs Bolivia on TV in the UK?

There is no television coverage of Iraq vs Bolivia in the UK, but the match will be available to watch via