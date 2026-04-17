Newcastle eye Real Madrid target Jose Mourinho to lead the Magpies
With Eddie Howe’s managerial post under threat, Newcastle United could go to war with Real Madrid to see Jose Mourinho lead the Geordie project
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Jose Mourinho is at the top of Newcastle’s list for possible Eddie Howe replacements going into next season.
Newcastle United have suffered an underwhelming season under current manager Eddie Howe, falling from the summit of their Carabao Cup victory and Champions League qualification in 2025 to a 14th-placed table position this year.
The Magpies were knocked out of both domestic cups in respective 3-1 and 5-1 (aggregate) losses to Manchester City earlier this year.
Jose Mourinho is viewed as the man to get Newcastle back on track
According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, Newcastle United have prioritised Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for Howe, whose future at the club is uncertain.
As expected, the Magpies will face intense competition, namely from Real Madrid who are hoping for a shock Mourinho return to the Santiago Bernabeu.