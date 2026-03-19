Eddie Howe makes rare Newcastle United critique as team hit self-destruct at Spotify Camp Nou

In many ways, the Barcelona side who stood in Newcastle United’s way of Champions League progression is also rebuilding. Financial meltdown put the club on the brink just five years ago, and Joan Laporta, their president newly re-elected for a second term in a second spell in charge, gambled with their future by keeping them relevant at the top of the European game in the present.

Hansi Flick, who has just signed a new contract at the club, is nurturing the latest generation of academy talent. Laporta’s ethos has always been to put La Masia first, and Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, the returning Gavi and Marc Bernal are the linchpin of this rescue mission.

Add imports like Pedri, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski into the equation and it is easy to see Laporta’s vision, and the task that faced Eddie Howe and Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

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Eddie Howe: 'If we'd defended the way we can, we'd have led at half-time'

Newcastle players at full-time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet it wasn’t Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski who masterminded their downfall. While they were the executioners, Newcastle’s own mistakes led to a quite astonishing collapse in the second half, from what looked like a very promising position.

It was the third time the two sides had met this season, but crucially, the first away from St James’ Park. Barcelona have lost once at home all season, against Paris Saint-Germain, and even that was at a different stadium. Their monstrous goal record back at Spotify Camp Nou (39 scored in 12 games prior to kick off) meant Newcastle needed to be on their guard in the first 20 minutes.

Barcelona defeated Newcastle 8-3 on aggregate (Image credit: Getty Images)

The problem? Saturday’s 1-0 win at Chelsea was just the second time they’d kept a clean sheet since January.

Conceding to a Raphinha goal inside six minutes could have been curtains. But Newcastle’s own attacking gameplan felt like Barça’s kryptonite. Their high line played right into Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga’s hands; approaching half time, it was 2-2, with Elanga scoring twice for the visitors.

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While both midfields were more or less steady, it felt like chaos at either end. But Newcastle were holding their own until Kieran Trippier fouled Raphinha for a penalty scored by Yamal on the stroke of half time. Howe called that the turning point.

“The big moment is the penalty,” he said after the game.

“As well as we played in the first half, when I thought we were outstanding in many aspects - it was really a great representation of how we want to play - there were too many individual errors within the performance to carry that great performance through.

Elanga equalised twice for the Magpies (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Really, if we had defended anywhere near the level we can, I think we would have been leading at half-time.”

He had a point, but wh