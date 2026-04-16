Bournemouth close to agreeing deal for Andoni Iraola replacement: report

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Bournemouth are planning for life without Andoni Iraola and are reportedly closing in on his replacement

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Bournemouth are reportedly in talks with Andoni Iraloa's replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola's decision to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season has alerted clubs across Europe.

The Cherries boss announced on Tuesday that he will depart when his contract expires this summer, with several teams in the Premier League and abroad thought to be interested in the 43-year-old.

Bournemouth step up plans for life after Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, shakes hands with Marcos Senesi

Andoni Iraola has impressed during his time at Bournemouth (Image credit: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said in a statement: "Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons."

But the Cherries are already planning for life after Iraola and are reportedly closing in on his replacement.

Leipzig&#039;s German head coach Marco Rose looks on ahead the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, eastern Germany on March 15, 2025.

Marco Rose has managed in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Bournemouth are in advanced talks with former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose to take over this summer.

The German, 49, has reportedly emerged as the club's leading candidate to replace Iraola and a deal could be agreed as early as this week.