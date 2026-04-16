Bournemouth close to agreeing deal for Andoni Iraola replacement: report

Bournemouth are reportedly in talks with Andoni Iraloa's replacement

Andoni Iraola's decision to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season has alerted clubs across Europe.

The Cherries boss announced on Tuesday that he will depart when his contract expires this summer, with several teams in the Premier League and abroad thought to be interested in the 43-year-old.

Iraola arrived at Bournemouth in 2023 and guided them to 12th in his first season, before improving on that with a ninth-place finish last term - smashing the club's record top-flight points tally of 56.

Bournemouth step up plans for life after Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola has impressed during his time at Bournemouth (Image credit: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said in a statement: "Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons."

But the Cherries are already planning for life after Iraola and are reportedly closing in on his replacement.

Marco Rose has managed in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Bournemouth are in advanced talks with former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose to take over this summer.

The German, 49, has reportedly emerged as the club's leading candidate to replace Iraola and a deal could be agreed as early as this week.