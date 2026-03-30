I watched England vs Uruguay from Wembley Stadium's premium seats alongside ex-Premier League striker - it didn't disappoint

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International breaks don’t come more consequential than the March window before a World Cup - FourFourTwo went along to sample Wembley's premium matchday experience

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Players of England pose for a photo prior to the international friendly match between England and Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
England line up at Wembley in their new red change strip (Image credit: Getty Images)

England in friendly action at home to Uruguay is, by definition, a low-jeopardy fixture - Wembley Stadium could have been excused for letting the event pass by without much fanfare, but that isn’t how things work.

Increasingly, modern football is a social event and whilst that may not always chime with the old-school supporter, it’s undoubtedly a sign of positive change that the spacious, accommodating Wembley Taphouse concourse on Friday night was a family-friendly environment.

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England vs Uruguay from the premium seats: The FourFourTwo experience

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Fans arrive outside the stadium prior to the international friendly match between England and Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England fans arrive at Wembley for the game against Uruguay (Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone with a better understanding of the Marcelo Bielsa doctrine than most (I had the pleasure of reporting on his Leeds United tenure), I was apprehensive to attend a fixture in which he was involved on a hospitality ticket. That is, after all, not very Bielsa-like - the man who has been known to frequent local games in South America from the stands.