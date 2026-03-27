'He died alone like a dog. We didn't protect him. I don't like to think about it because I blame myself' Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta opens up on regrets over 'hero' Diego Maradona

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Gabriel Batistuta explains why Diego Maradona 'loved him' - and why he has regrets over the latter years of the Argentina icon's life

Gabriel Batistuta
Gabriel Batistuta playing for Italian side Fiorentina (Image credit: PA)

Gabriel Batistuta realised a childhood dream when he lined up next to the legendary Diego Maradona for Argentina.

'Batigol' played alongside his hero only during the latter years of Maradona's career in the early 1990s, but the pair quickly struck up a relationship despite a nine-year age gap.

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'I don't know why, but he loved me' Batistuta opens up on special relationship with Maradona

Diego Maradona celebrates passionately after scoring for Argentina against Greece at the 1994 World Cup.

Diego Maradona celebrates passionately after scoring for Argentina against Greece at the 1994 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maradona struggled with drug addiction in the latter years of his playing career and suffered from a number of health issues following his retirement, before dying from a heart attack at his home in November 2020, aged 60.

His personal issues were well-documented and Batistuta revealed he wishes he had done more to support the 1986 World Cup winner.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 29: Diego Maradona of Argentina holds the World Cup trophy after defeating West Germany 3-2 during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Final match at the Azteca Stadium on June 29, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

Diego Maradona inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former striker said: "He loved me. I don't know why, but he loved me. He always said good things about me.

"He was my hero. Even if I didn't like soccer, I had his poster in my room, and then I played with him.