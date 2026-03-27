'He died alone like a dog. We didn't protect him. I don't like to think about it because I blame myself' Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta opens up on regrets over 'hero' Diego Maradona

Gabriel Batistuta realised a childhood dream when he lined up next to the legendary Diego Maradona for Argentina.

'Batigol' played alongside his hero only during the latter years of Maradona's career in the early 1990s, but the pair quickly struck up a relationship despite a nine-year age gap.

The legendary duo were in devastating form as Argentina thrashed Greece 4-0 in their 1994 World Cup opener, with Batistuta scoring a hat-trick and Maradona adding a brilliant strike of his own - but the joy was short-lived for the iconic No.10, who failed a drugs test after the following match against Nigeria and never played for his country again.

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'I don't know why, but he loved me' Batistuta opens up on special relationship with Maradona

Diego Maradona celebrates passionately after scoring for Argentina against Greece at the 1994 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maradona struggled with drug addiction in the latter years of his playing career and suffered from a number of health issues following his retirement, before dying from a heart attack at his home in November 2020, aged 60.

His personal issues were well-documented and Batistuta revealed he wishes he had done more to support the 1986 World Cup winner.

Diego Maradona inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former striker said: "He loved me. I don't know why, but he loved me. He always said good things about me.

"He was my hero. Even if I didn't like soccer, I had his poster in my room, and then I played with him.