Mo Salah’s Anfield Champions League farewell shows what Liverpool icon can no longer do

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As Mohamed Salah waved to The Kop after Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to PSG on Tuesday night it brought down the curtain on his Champions League career for the Reds

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Goodbyes are never easy.

The dark skies and torrential rain, the chances of silverware this season ended, suited the mood around Anfield. A glittering era is coming to an end.

Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the competition, having long eclipsed Steven Gerrard, ends his Anfield career with 48 Champions League goals for the club and as the Reds’ all-time European goalscorer, again ahead of Gerrard.

Mo Salah bids farewell to the Champions League