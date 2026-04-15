Mo Salah’s Anfield Champions League farewell shows what Liverpool icon can no longer do
As Mohamed Salah waved to The Kop after Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to PSG on Tuesday night it brought down the curtain on his Champions League career for the Reds
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Goodbyes are never easy.
The dark skies and torrential rain, the chances of silverware this season ended, suited the mood around Anfield. A glittering era is coming to an end.
Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the competition, having long eclipsed Steven Gerrard, ends his Anfield career with 48 Champions League goals for the club and as the Reds’ all-time European goalscorer, again ahead of Gerrard.