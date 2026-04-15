Mo Salah’s Anfield Champions League farewell shows what Liverpool icon can no longer do

Goodbyes are never easy.

The dark skies and torrential rain, the chances of silverware this season ended, suited the mood around Anfield. A glittering era is coming to an end.

Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the competition, having long eclipsed Steven Gerrard, ends his Anfield career with 48 Champions League goals for the club and as the Reds’ all-time European goalscorer, again ahead of Gerrard.

Mo Salah bids farewell to the Champions League