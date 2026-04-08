Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah replacement revealed, with Arsenal interested: report
Liverpool are stepping up their search to replace the Egyptian King on Merseyside
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Liverpool have identified a possible replacement for their superstar forward Mohamed Salah, following the announcement of his departure at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Mohamed Salah will leave as Liverpool’s most prolific Premier League goalscorer, and the third highest in their history, after winning his side their second title in the competition last season.
The Egyptian King delivered one of the greatest individual campaigns in English footballing history, securing the Golden Boot, Playmaker Award and PFA Players' Player of the Year award alongside his Premier League crown - so how will the Reds replace such historic talent?