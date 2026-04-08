Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah replacement revealed, with Arsenal interested: report

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Liverpool are stepping up their search to replace the Egyptian King on Merseyside

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah will move on from Liverpool in the summer as Liverpool look for a replacement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have identified a possible replacement for their superstar forward Mohamed Salah, following the announcement of his departure at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Mohamed Salah will leave as Liverpool’s most prolific Premier League goalscorer, and the third highest in their history, after winning his side their second title in the competition last season.

Liverpool will fight Arsenal for the signature as they look to replace Mohamed Salah

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