Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah replacement revealed, with Arsenal interested: report

Mohamed Salah will move on from Liverpool in the summer as Liverpool look for a replacement.

Liverpool have identified a possible replacement for their superstar forward Mohamed Salah, following the announcement of his departure at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Mohamed Salah will leave as Liverpool’s most prolific Premier League goalscorer, and the third highest in their history, after winning his side their second title in the competition last season.

The Egyptian King delivered one of the greatest individual campaigns in English footballing history, securing the Golden Boot, Playmaker Award and PFA Players' Player of the Year award alongside his Premier League crown - so how will the Reds replace such historic talent?

Liverpool will fight Arsenal for the signature as they look to replace Mohamed Salah