‘Some time ago I didn’t believe I could be at the World Cup, but with God it’s possible. I don’t doubt anything’ Endrick opens up on his Brazil chances following Real Madrid loan exit

Brazilian starlet Endrick does not turn 20 until July, but he has already seen plenty of ups and downs during his brief career.

After being labelled as one of Brazil’s next superstars during his rise through the youth ranks at Palmeiras, he would make his senior debut as a 16-year-old in October 2022, quickly becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in the history of Brazil’s Serie A.

Goals and records continued to flow, with Real Madrid announcing in December 2022 that they had struck a deal to sign the forward when he turned 18 in the summer of 2024.

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Endrick on his early ups and downs

Endrick is eyeing a World Cup place this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Endick arrived in Spain, he was already a full Brazil international and a goal on his La Liga and Champions League debuts for Madrid meant that this upward curve continued.

But an injury at the end of his first season disrupted this progress, as the youngster failed to make an impact over the first half of the 2025/26 season, putting his World Cup dream in doubt.

Endrick left Real Madrid on loan in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move to Lyon has reignited Endrick’s hopes of making Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad this summer, and it’s clear just how important the national side is for the teenager.

“I’ll never forget my first goal, especially because it was at Wembley,” Endrick tells FourFourTwo when asked about his best memories in a Brazil shirt so far.

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“Without a doubt it will be the moment I remember most from my career. The context was incredible – my first goal for the team, at Wembley, and a 1-0 victory [against England].”

Prior to the current international break, Endrick’s last game for Brazil had come in March 2025, but after a promising start to his loan spell he has been recalled, reigniting his World Cup hopes.

“I didn’t