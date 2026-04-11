'In training, Xabi Alonso showed me things I could improve. Sometimes mentally, you can feel unstable, but I kept working. Maybe if he had played me more often, I wouldn’t be living this happy moment at Lyon' Endrick opens up on tough Real Madrid start

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Real Madrid youngster Endrick has made a strong impression during his first few months on loan with Lyon

Endrick of Olympique Lyonnais arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and Real Club Celta at OL Stadium on March 19, 2026
Endrick is on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given his much-trailed move from Brazil to Real Madrid, Endrick’s start in the Spanish capital perhaps wasn’t everything he imagined.

Los Blancos first announced the signing at the back end of 2022, when the forward was just 16 years old, but it wasn’t until the summer of 2024 he actually arrived at the club.