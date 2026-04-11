'In training, Xabi Alonso showed me things I could improve. Sometimes mentally, you can feel unstable, but I kept working. Maybe if he had played me more often, I wouldn’t be living this happy moment at Lyon' Endrick opens up on tough Real Madrid start
Real Madrid youngster Endrick has made a strong impression during his first few months on loan with Lyon
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Given his much-trailed move from Brazil to Real Madrid, Endrick’s start in the Spanish capital perhaps wasn’t everything he imagined.
Los Blancos first announced the signing at the back end of 2022, when the forward was just 16 years old, but it wasn’t until the summer of 2024 he actually arrived at the club.
A move like that will always build suspense, not helped by the long delay in his arrival, so it was always going to be difficult to live up to such intense expectations.