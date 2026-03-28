‘Jude Bellingham is a great man and a great friend. When I wasn’t playing much, I spoke to him about my future and he advised me to do what was best for my career’ Endrick on how the England star has helped his adapt at Real Madrid

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Endrick arrived at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2024

Jude Bellingham lifts the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid&#039;s win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in June 2024.
Jude Bellingham has helped Endrick overcome his early Real Madrid issues (Image credit: Getty Images)

While arriving at Real Madrid as a teenager from another continent is the stuff of dreams for many, the actual reality of uprooting your life at such a young age and having an almighty weight of expectation placed on your shoulders is something else entirely.

For Brazilian starlet Endrick, swapping Sao Paulo for Madrid has not come without its challenges.

There have been ups and downs during Endrick’s short time in the Spanish capital so far, but he has been able to rely on the support of one key figure.

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Endrick on his friendship with Jude Bellingham

Endrick celebrating a goal on his Real Madrid La Liga debut

Endrick arrived in Madrid in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England midfielder Jude Bellingham knows more than most about the pressures of moving abroad at a young age. The Stourbridge-born star was just 17 when he swapped Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund after completing a £25million transfer to the Bundesliga heavyweights in 2020.

After three successful seasons in Germany, Bellingham, who was still only 19, was snapped up by Real Madrid for €103 million an quickly established himself as a key player at the Bernabeu - and the perfect role model for Madrid’s next batch of talented imports.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham celebrate a goal for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg in 2022.

Bellingham also had experience of moving overseas a teenager (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s a great man and a great friend,” Endrick tells FourFourTwo when asked about his relationship with Bellingham. “On my first day at the club, he came to talk to me, asked how I was and whether I liked the city.

The good thing about Jude is that he makes a big effort to adapt to wherever he lives. He already speaks some Spanish.

“When I arrived, he didn’t speak much, but he still tried to make me feel comfortable. At the same time, I improved my English and we started talking more.”

Despite making a fast start with goals on both his La Liga and Champions League debuts, life in Spain hasn’t all been plain saili