FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77: Tricks, Trequartistas and Trents

Football trivia comes in many forms. Your final slice of quizzing as October gives way to November is the new FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Stick the kettle on and get stuck in.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 76

There are 25 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. We've included some tap-ins and some toughies, so you'll need to be methodical as you go about your crosswording business.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on in the comments.

Did you enjoy that? Great! We've got a bunch of football quizzes just waiting for your attention. Some are straightforward and snappy, others demand both brains and time, but we can vouch for them all and they're powered by Kwizly.

Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner but there are two active players with 13 awards between them and a rivalry that can still excite the imagination if you're so inclined. These questions have just two possible answers each: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Speaking of the big golden ball, the England captain became the latest player to collect the award in a World Cup year. We have a new Ballon d'Or quiz that challenges you to name all 18 of them, starting in 1958 and ending literally days ago with the triumph of Captain Kane.

Here's a visual test for fans of the English top flight where Kane used to ply his trade. Our Premier League Years Picture Quiz is your chance to put a date to a series of photographs of famous moments.

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Lastly for now, how about dipping a toe or two into the waters of Antipodean football? Australia and New Zealand's top division is really cranking into gear in the new season, but can you name every team currently competing in the A-League?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.