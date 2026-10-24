FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 76: Journeymen, Wembley and absolute screamers

There's no better way to pass the time in between matches than sipping at a lovely cup of tea and ticking off the acrosses and downs of a football puzzle. Here's the new FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 75

There are 25 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Some are devilishly difficult, so our advice is to pick off the easier ones first to get yourself some extra clues.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on in the comments.

If you enjoyed puzzling your way through that crossword, we've got plenty of football quizzes to take on too. They cover a full range of difficulty degrees and time limits, and they're all powered by Kwizly.

We'll start you off by going back 20 years to ask whether you can name the top goalscorer of every Premier League team in the 2006-07 season. There are 20 names to list and some are more memorable than others, to say the very least. Perhaps 2016-17 will be a bit easier. Or perhaps not.

Coming right back up to the present day, can you name every team in A-League Men this season and every team participating in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in 2026-27?

Here's one to warm you up for the Ballon d'Or. There are two active players with 13 awards between the two of them and we've got some questions with just two possible answers each: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

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Finally, here's a niche quiz for the real Premier League experts with a specialism in the bad lads. Can you name every player ever to have received three red cards in a single season in the Premier League?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.