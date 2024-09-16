Quiz! Can you name these 40 Premier League cult heroes?

The Barclaysmen trend has taken over social media over the last week, with Premier League fans young and old reminiscing about the most quintessentially ‘Barclays’ players ever to grace the division.

While the definition of a Barclaysmen is in some ways ineffable, there is a distinct aura about those who qualify for the label. It is, of course, tinged with nostalgia, with a longing for the days when football seemed more simple, more pure.

Those days are gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back. And what better way to pass some spare time than to test your knowledge on some of the most iconic Barclaysmen and cult heroes in the Premier League’s prestigious history?

Stretching back to the very beginning of the Premier League, all the way until relatively recently, we’ve selected a group of top-tier icons, some more obscure than others.

Those who’ve been alive to watch the Premier League from its inception until the modern day might have an advantage on this one.

But even those of the younger generation might be able to pick out a fair few names, particularly if they’ve been brushing up on their Premier League Years viewing. So, how many of the 40 can you get?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

