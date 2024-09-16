Quiz! Can you name these 40 Premier League cult heroes?

Test your knowledge of the Premier League's Barclaysmen with our latest quiz

Morten Gamst Pedersen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Barclaysmen trend has taken over social media over the last week, with Premier League fans young and old reminiscing about the most quintessentially ‘Barclays’ players ever to grace the division.

While the definition of a Barclaysmen is in some ways ineffable, there is a distinct aura about those who qualify for the label. It is, of course, tinged with nostalgia, with a longing for the days when football seemed more simple, more pure.

