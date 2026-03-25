Quickfire Quiz 83: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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Think you’ve seen it all? From the star-studded 2020s transfer market to the sharp-tongued observations of Manchester’s most famous City fan, we’ve hand-picked a fresh set of challenges, courtesy of Kwizly, to see if your footballing knowledge is truly world-class. Whether you’re a historian of the global game or a student of the modern era, there’s a grid here waiting for your input.

We’ll start with the legends of the past and the big spenders of the present. Can you name all 125 members of Pele's 2004 'FIFA 100 list'? It’s a definitive roll call of the 20th century's greatest talents, but recalling the full century (plus twenty-five) is a Herculean task. Once you’ve mastered the icons, fast-forward to the current decade and try to name the biggest signings of the 2020s so far, tracing the eye-watering fees that have defined the market over the last few years.

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Next, we shift the focus to international pedigree and a historic summer on home soil. We challenge you to name every nation to have reached a World Cup semi-final, a task that requires you to look beyond the usual suspects and remember the dark horses who made it to the final four. For a more recent test of tournament memory, how much do you really remember about the 2022 Women's European Championships? Revisit the magic of the Lionesses' triumph and the stars who lit up the tournament.

For the Premier League specialists, we have two very different statistical challenges. Can you name the 25 Americans with the most Premier League appearances? It’s a test of your memory for the USMNT stars who became mainstays of the English top flight. While you’re thinking about longevity, see if you can name every goalkeeper with 50 or more Premier League clean sheets, celebrating the most dependable shot-stoppers to ever grace the division.

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If you enjoy a bit of pop-culture crossover, we have a unique test of musical and footballing wit. Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about? Match the rock legend’s iconic (and often brutal) quotes to the players and managers who earned his attention. It’s a brilliant way to test your knowledge of the game’s most outspoken personalities. Finally, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45 looks at starters, middles, and finishers this week: have you given it a go yet?

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