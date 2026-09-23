Quickfire Quiz 208: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 questions and 90 seconds to answer them. The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz will test your knowledge and how quickly you can drag it to the surface.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with some questions about the great one-club men of world football, the players who lived the dream and left as legends.

On the flipside, we want to find out whether you can name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. Both historical and modern knowledge will be required for that one.

We also want you to answer these 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

Next, this quiz asks you to put some groups of clubs into the correct order based on the number of league titles they've won, from most to least. That's a globe-spanning affair, so let's find out if you've got your football wings.

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Finally, take a crack at this monster. Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!