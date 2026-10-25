Pre-Match Poser no.50: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Which nation is missing from this list? Spain, Barbados, Paraguay, Austria, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Honduras and Ivory Coast…

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Give us a club that could come next in the sequence: Charlton Athletic, Bradford City, Bournemouth, Dagenham & Redbridge, Crystal Palace, Leicester City…



A. We’re simply going through the alphabet with nicknames. Addicks, Bantams, Cherries, Daggers, Eagles, Foxes… so you could say Arsenal (Gunners).

While you're mulling over this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to keep the quiz muscles warm, courtesy of Kwizly?

If you know your marksmen, you'll get a kick out of these challenges to name the top goalscorers of all 20 Premier League clubs one decade ago in 2016-17 and two decades ago in 2006-07.

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Football's about villains as well as heroes, of course, so we also want you to name every player ever to have received three red cards in a single Premier League season. Not to be trifled with, we'd wager.

Can you name every sponsor ever to have had its name on the League Cup and every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy? How about every nation to have beaten England at the World Cup?

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We're keen on crosswords too. If you are in the same boat, try your luck with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 75, where you'll find clues on ultras, underdogs, upsets and much more.

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